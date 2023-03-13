Finally, the much-awaited moment is here! The moment we all have been waiting for months now. RRR's Naatu Naatu, which was nominated for the Best Original Song category, won the award on the international platform. It is a proud moment for all the Indians out there as the song, that made people across the world dance made it to the nominations and now bagging the award as well.

Directed by Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The entire team was present at the award ceremony to watch Lyricist Chandrobose and music director MM Keeravani receive the award on the stage.

Speaking at the event, Keeravani thanked the audience for all the love they showered on the song. He said, "I grew up listening to the carpenters and now here I am, receiving the Oscars. It has always been the only wish on my mind...". Chandrabose was overwhelmed and emotional at the moment and said nothing but 'Namaste'.

Naatu Naatu beat a slate of heavy-weight competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

Naatu Naatu's global domination is now complete, having also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in January. The song was performed live during the Oscar ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb. Deepika Padukone, the third Indian to attend as a presenter after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra, introduced the performance.