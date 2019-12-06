Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin has finally addressed all the fake rumors about her feud with Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The acclaimed model blames toxic social media for creating a non-existing feud between her and the "Lose You To Love Me" singer.

Justin Bieber was in an on-again and off-again relationship with Selena Gomez for a very long time. When the Canadian pop star ended his relationship with Selena for good, several of their fans predicted that they will get back together very soon. However, this time Justin decided to completely move on in his life and a few months later, he married Hailey Baldwin.

Ever since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married, several absurd rumors started to swirl about their personal lives. Many even stated that Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez has this ongoing feud for Justin Bieber. But the 23-year-old Baldwin seems to end all the rumors about her personal lives.

"I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just... toxic," Hailey revealed during her recent interview with British Vogue, via Us Weekly.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin's feud:

Back in October, Selena Gomez released her hugely successful song, "Lose You To Love Me." Many of her fans started to assume that the song makes reference to her romance with the "Sorry" singer, with lyrics like, "in two months, you replaced us like it was easy..."

Right after the song was released, Hailey Baldwin posted a screenshot from her phone of Summer Walker's song, "I'll Kill You" on her Instagram handle. Several fans assumed that this was Hailey's response to Selena's song. Soon after that, Hailey clarified that this was not any kind of response.

Hailey Baldwin also added that all this "toxicity" needs to end and "there need to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, 'let's kill the conversation, let's kill the fake drama, let's squash all these things, let's move on from stuff. Let's not give people a reason to fuel the fire and create drama and being rude to each other."

As per her statements, there is no feud between Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez. These two celebrated artists are mature and have handled all the social media negativity with utmost practicality.