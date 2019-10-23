Selena Gomez recently dropped her new single "Lose You To Love Me" and her millions of fans are now thinking that the latest song is all about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who recently married Hailey Baldwin in front of his family and friends.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in a loving relationship for a very long time before they decided to end the affair for good. Following this, Justin got into a serious relationship with a celebrated model Hailey Baldwin. Even Selena Gomez has moved in her life but fans are now thinking that her latest single is about her past romance Justin Bieber.

Right after Selena's "Lose You To Love Me" premiered, her fans started to speculate and come up with theories, specifically how the lyrics are reportedly a reference to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Following are the lyrics of Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me":

"You promised the world and I fell for it/ I put you first and you adored it/ Set fires to my forest And you let it burn/ Sang off-key in my chorus/ 'Cause it wasn't yours..."

After listening to the above lyrics, several fans were quick to speculate that Gomez's new song is about her moving on from her failed relationship from Justin Bieber. Fans also came up with theories that "Lose You To Love Me" is about how Selena Gomez is coming on terms with Justin Bieber's marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

You can check out a couple of reactions from fans:

Justin Bieber listening to Selena Gomez’s new song #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/i3fDkK27D6 — Candice Shohed (@CandiceShohed) October 23, 2019

*Justin Bieber gets married*

*Selena sings, "I gave my all and they all know it

You turned me down, and now it's showing

In two months you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

And to think of healing"*#LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/Fg2FomdUwp — BA? (@BrookeAnne_15) October 23, 2019

When Selena Gomez said "and now the chapters closed and done and now it's goodbye for us" I felt that shit. #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/1fEhgULwYx — spicysambal (@dakx_k) October 23, 2019

In addition to this, few lyrics like "I saw the signs and I ignored it/ Rose-colored glasses all distorted/ Set fire to my purpose/ And I let it burn/ You got off on the hurtin'/ When it wasn't yours, yeah..." made Selena Gomez's fans to speculate that the words claim could be in reference to the Canadian singer, who released an album titled Purpose in 2015.

It is not directly mentioned by Selena Gomez that her latest single is inspired by her past romance but in the press release for the track, she did mention that "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one's life."