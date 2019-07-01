Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying their time as a happily married couple but fans think that Bieber still has a soft spot for his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

As recently reported, Justin Bieber collaborated with Chris Brown to release a new single, "Don't Check On Me." The romantic song is adored by Justin fans but many believed that the latest track is about Selena Gomez. Several fans took to their respective social media accounts to compare Justin Bieber's life before and after Selena Gomez. Many even stated that the "Sorry" singer made a mistake after he married Hailey Baldwin.

After all the fans outrage, Justin Bieber has finally shut down all such assumptions. The Canadian pop star recently gushed about his wife in a sweet romantic post and stated that his model wife is out of his league. In the released snap, Justin and Hailey are hugging each other. The married couple is standing with the backdrop of mountains with the scarlet coloured sky.

"These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul," Justin wrote. "You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff."

By stating "you are mine and I am yours," Justin Bieber has finally shut down all the speculations by fans that his latest track is about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

After the 25-year-old Justin Bieber uploaded the cute romantic picture, several known celebrities started to leave a comment. The couple's mutual friend, Kendall Jenner wrote that Hailey is a "little bit mine too." Whereas, his manager wished him well on finding true love and added that "Out of your league is the only way to go!"

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning to get married in front of their friends and family sometime in September this year. The coming September will mark their one-year anniversary as a married couple and it could be the best day for them to throw the grand party for their close ones.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were set to plan a grand wedding before the singer celebrated his 25th birthday, but due to his health issues, the couple decided to hold on to their plans for some more time. As of now, the exact marriage date is not yet revealed.