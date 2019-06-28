Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship is old news. The Canadian pop star is happily married to Hailey Baldwin and enjoying his days as a married man. However, despite all the PDAs, there are hundreds of fans who think that Justin still has a soft spot when it comes to Selena. Some fans went ahead and are now claiming that his new song, "Don't Check On Me," is about his love for Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber and Chris Brown teamed up for a new track, "Don't Check On Me." The song is loved by all the Justin and Chris' fans but now it is in the news for completely different reasons. Many fans are now thinking that the new track is probably about Justin's past relationship with Selena Gomez.

The song goes something like this:

"Might run across your mind but don't worry 'bout me, no/ My heart is back in one piece, it ain't skipped a beat, no/ Feeling rested up, I ain't missing sleep, no-oh/ Don't take it personal if I can't reply now/ I'm distant 'cause I don't wanna be reached now/ Won't let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down/ I'm liberated/ Energy's like a circle, it comes back around/ Reciprocated/ Don't shed no more tears/ Won't gain no empathy from me/ In the upcoming years/ Oh, I don't need your pity."

Check out a couple of responses on Twitter by Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's fans about the above lyrics:

justin bieber, a married man, acting as if selena's obsessed with him on his new song as if he hasn't been caught searching for her coachella outfit and the taki taki performance on google 2 months ago and mentioning her name on ig while she was just minding her business ? — ً (@adoregomez) June 25, 2019

Justin Bieber still keeps writing about Selena Gomez. Hailey Baldwin can never win at least not in this lifetime I feel sorry for her really. — Sia (@cursedfetishist) June 25, 2019

It should be noted that there was a time when Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were madly in love with each other. Millions of fans rooted for them as well and when they decided to end their on-again-off-again relationship, these fans pleaded them to get back together. Things between Justin and Selena finally came to a bittersweet end when "Sorry" singer asked his girlfriend, Hailey, to marry him during their weekend at The Bahamas.

During that time, many called the engagement a hasty decision. Several even pointed out that Justin and Hailey should get a divorce, but as things turned out, these two are perfect for each other. There have been some ups and downs during their early days but now things have worked out and these two are stronger than ever. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, is focusing on her health and creating some great music.