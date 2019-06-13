Selena Gomez shocked everyone when she joked that she and Bill Murray are getting married. The acclaimed singer recently gave her first TV interview of this year and talked in detail about her friendship with the Groundhog Day movie star and what exactly he whispered to her during their viral Cannes Film Festival photos.

During the Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez walked the red carpet with her The Dead Don't Die co-star Bill Murray. The released pictures showed Bill whispering something to Selena. What made every head turn was when Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend took to Instagram and stated that she and Bill Murray are going to get married. Earlier this week, she talked to Jimmy Fallon on her talk show about Bill Murray.

Jimmy Fallon showed Selena the viral pictures of her and Bill Murray. For which, the "Wolves" singer admitted that these pictures look weird but added that Bill was whispering dumb things to her and was enquiring about her whereabouts. In addition to this, he was in a very playful mood as he kept on throwing things at her.

"He was just saying dumb things like he would just lean in and be like, 'You look great tonight.' And then he'd look back seriously and be like, 'Where are you from?' And I would just sit there, and I'm trying to be poised. It was fine. That's what he did with all the time. In press conferences, he'd try to hit me with things. Yeah, it's just he's fun. He's a big kid."

Well, this does sound like flirting but in a healthy way as everyone knows that Bill Murray and Selena Gomez are in the news for their upcoming zombie movie and nothing else.

Apart from this, Selena Gomez talked about her upcoming studio album. There had been several alleged reasons for the delay in the album. As we all know that she had a kidney transplant due to her lupus. Since her last album, Revival, she also witnessed her breakups with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. The former even got married to Hailey Baldwin after dating her for a couple of months.

"I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that 'how was I going to capture that?' and 'how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?' So I just kept going, and I'm relieved."