"My first time in Cannes! I'm so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim and the whole cast," Selena wrote. "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married."

Fans should note that Selena Gomez is not getting married to Bill Murray -- it is that her pictures are so adorable and candid, that she teased her millions of fans with the caption.

The upcoming zombie comedy movie, The Dead Don't Die is written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. The 66-year-old Jim is famous for directing acclaimed movies like Down by Law, Coffee and Cigarettes, and Only Lovers Left Alive.

Check out the adorable pictures shared by Selena Gomez on her Instagram account:

The Dead Don't Die follows the story of a small America town which wakes up to a sudden zombie attack. The story features three bespectacled police offers and a mortician with a love for drag makeup and sword fighting who joins the cops to survive the endless nights.

The horror-comedy movie is slated to release in June but was released earlier this week during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film sits on an approval rating of 55 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes. The website's consensus reads as, "The Dead Don't Die dabbles with tones and themes to varying degrees of success, but sharp wit and a strong cast make this a zom-com with enough brains to consume."

In the film, Selena Gomez plays the role of Zoe.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez had several ups and downs in 2018. After Justin Bieber's marriage with Hailey Baldwin, there were several reports that Selena is heartbroken. However, that was never the case. The acclaimed singer recently discussed the effects of social media and how the access use of it is affecting everyone.