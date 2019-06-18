Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning to have their second marriage soon. Ahead of their grand nuptials, a recent report has surfaced that suggests that Justin Bieber is reportedly questioning his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber is reportedly suffering from depression from quite some time. However, the "Never Say Never" singer is apparently doing well these days as he is focusing on his life with his wife Hailey Baldwin. Despite all the latest health-related update, a recent report from Radar Online allegedly suggests that the 25-year-old Justin reportedly admitted to his alleged friend that he is "far from happy" in his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

"Justin's mind was really messed up. His mind was just not into it," the alleged source added. "He was really depressed and questioning his marriage."

In addition to this, the alleged insider contended that the acclaimed singer is reportedly putting a brave face despite the troubled married life. On the other hand, Hailey Baldwin is reportedly appearing significantly better than Justin as "she's still having her own fun."

Contrary to the above claims, the Canadian pop star was recently spotted with his model wife at a Church conference. Both Justin and Hailey were in Miami for the VOUS conference, which is basically for all those people who wish to encounter God and empower the next generation of leaders. So, it looks like everything is going simply great between these two and Justin does not seem to question his marriage decision with Hailey Baldwin.

Apparently, this is not the first time when such reports have surfaced after the duo tied the knots back in September 2018. There were several who called Justin's marriage to Hailey a hasty decision, while others stated that Justin was much happier with his long-time girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, Justin and Hailey have broken all the stereotypes and their Instagram posts suggest that these two are perfect for each other as they support each other on every step of their life. Every marriage faces some sort of problems and as newlyweds, both Justin and Hailey are trying their best to make their marriage work.