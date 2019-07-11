Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one of the coolest couples of this generation. Even after backlash from Justin fans who preferred Selena Gomez, Hailey has stood with Justin in every thick and thin. And it looks like Justin is grateful for all the love and support he has received from his wife.

On Tuesday, the Sorry singer took to Instagram to share an intimate bedroom selfie with his wife. In the picture, Hailey Baldwin's head is resting on Justin Bieber's shirtless chest. The picture shows how much Justin has grown in a year and how much he adores being with his wife.

The 25-year-old Justin Bieber captioned the picture, "My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them." Well, isn't this something truly romantic? The beautiful picture soon went viral and as of this writing, it is liked by more than 7 million fans on Instagram.

Check out the beautiful picture below:

This uploaded picture also has a whole together different meaning for Justin Bieber's fans. This intimate picture comes just days after the married couple celebrated their one year anniversary of the marriage proposal. If you all remember, it was back on July 7, last year, when we reported how Justin and Hailey went on a mini-vacation in The Bahamas where the Canadian pop star asked the model to marry him. Several speculated that Justin and Hailey will get married somewhere in 2019 but as it turned out, they secretly tied the knot in September 2018 itself.

There were many who stated back then that Justin's marriage with Hailey will not last a year. But as we all know, these two completes each other perfectly.

Ever since then, Justin and Hailey are enjoying their blessed marriage life. The couple wishes to throw a huge party for their family and friends to celebrate their marriage but due to some unforeseen circumstances, they are not able to finalize on a second marriage date. There were several reports that claimed that Justin and Hailey will have a huge Christian wedding in March 2019 but due to Justin's health, the couple decided to postpone the wedding date.