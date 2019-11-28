Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are having the best time of their married life. After a couple of hiccups, everything looks perfect for these two newlyweds. The couple is all set to spend Thanksgiving 2019 with their close family and friends, and their plans show how much they have grown as a couple in one year of their marriage.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be with their family and friends in Miami this year as they all will be celebrating Thanksgiving together.

As per an alleged report by HollywoodLife, Justin's mother and a couple of Hailey's close family members are already in Miami and preparing for the holiday.

There were several speculations that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be going on their next mini-vacation post their second marriage but as per the report, they wished to spend the Thanksgiving 2019 with their close family and friends.

"Justin and Hailey will be surrounded by family and friends in Miami for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. Justin's mom, Pattie, along with several of Hailey's family members are already in Miami and will all celebrate together. Justin and Hailey are really excited about spending Thanksgiving with everyone together and they wouldn't want it any other way," added the insider.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's married life

This entire year has not been easy on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. There were several reports in the past that the couple is not happy with their hasty decision of getting married after a couple of months of dating.

Following this, there were reports about Selena Gomez that somehow affected Justin's dynamic with Hailey. But it should be noted that Justin and Hailey are one of the most perfect couples out there in the entertainment industry.

Even though there were reports that Justin Bieber is not feeling too well, it was his wife Hailey who supported him in every turn.

That being said, on Thanksgiving 2018, the Canadian pop singer wrote on Instagram that "relationships are hard and love isn't always easy" and he showed his gratitude towards Jesus Christ for showing him the path. The "Sorry" singer went on to add that every day is a learning process and he is trying very hard to become more patient and kind, just like Jesus Christ.