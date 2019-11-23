Hailey Baldwin recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and it seems like her husband and Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber wishes to become daddy by her 24th birthday.

Justin Bieber recently shared a photo of himself with wife Hailey Baldwin on the model's 23rd birthday. In the shared collage, one photo shows Hailey sporting a white wedding gown and in the second picture, we can see "Sorry" singer wearing a perfect two-piece tuxedo, kissing his wife on their wedding day.

The 25-year-old Justin Bieber started the Instagram caption by first wishing his wife Hailey Baldwin. He then wrote: "You make me want to be better every day! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive... ps, you turn me on in every way..next season BABIES."

In addition to sharing such an adorable picture with this romantic post, "Never Say Never" singer also gifted Hailey Baldwin an Audemars Piguet watch. The insanely expensive diamond watch would look amazing on Hailey and as per reports, the watch would have cost Justin tens of thousands of dollars.

"Had to stop by @jadellebh [Jadelle Beverly Hills] for Hailey's birthday gift flooded AP... ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO," Bieber declared in his Instagram's caption alongside a video showing the diamond-clad watch.

Hailey Baldwin's way of celebrating her birthday:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married last year and fans expected them to have a blast on the latter's birthday but apparently, the model is trying to keep a low-key this year. She recent told Highsnobiety that it is her Jordan year — referencing to Michael Jordan's jersey number. She added that she wanted to have a Jordan-themed party but apparently is too tired to throw the party.

"I'm turning 23, and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan. But I'm just too tired, I don't want to entertain people."

Ever since Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married, there were reports of them having a child. The Canadian singer refuted the news in the past but based on his recent caption, it won't be too long before we get to see pictures of Justin Jr. on their Instagram feed.