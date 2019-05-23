Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have parted ways in September 2016 and after two and a half years of divorce proceedings, it looks like things are cooling down between these two.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, the Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood movie star and his former wife Angelina has finally realized that right now, they need to put their differences aside and has to come on the same page if they want to make a better tomorrow for their six children.

The alleged report comes right after Brad and Angelina officially became single while the still continue to finalize their divorce. It took them more than a year to come on terms for the custody of their six children and fans can only wait to see how long will it take for them to finalize their divorce.

"They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives. There's no more drama. All of the dust has settled," the source says. "They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children."

The alleged source further noted that when all the six children are not hanging out with Angelina Jolie, it is Brad Pitt who looks after them. In addition to this, the kids hang out several times during the week with their father.

As earlier reported, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were stuck in their custody battle for a very long time. There had been several alleged reports that suggested that Angelina wants sole custody but Brad wants equal legal custody of their children. The former couple decided something about the custody of their kids and as per the report, the improved custom schedule has apparently made a huge difference for the entire family.

The insider contended that the schedule has reportedly alleviated previous planning pressure which Brad and Angelina might have faced in the beginning. After the custody arrangements, the kids "spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving."

On the work front, fans are going to see Brad Pitt with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino's western film. Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, will reportedly star in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.