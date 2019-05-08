Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party and made everyone think that after parting ways with Angelina Jolie, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is back with his first wife. Brad Pitt was recently asked to comment on his alleged relationship with Jennifer Aniston and his cryptic response has left everyone to ask more questions.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have called off their marriage 14 years ago, but there are hundreds and thousands of fans who are still rooting for them to get back together. When Angelina Jolie announced her separation from Brad Pitt in September 2016, and Jennifer Aniston announced her divorce with Justin Theroux in February 2017, fans assumed that Brad and Jennifer will reconcile their differences.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday with her close family and friends. To grace the event, Brad Pitt decided to attend it. Following which, a lot has been said and published about their alleged romance. There were bogus claims that Brad and Jennifer are going to get married in Paris or Brad bought a $56 million mansion house as a gift for Jennifer. However, for the very first time, Brad has directly responded to these rumors.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the 55-year-old Brad Pitt was spotted walking to his car in Los Angeles and was caught a little off guard when a paparazzi asked him to comment on his alleged relationship with Jennifer Aniston. The cameraman inquired, "I gotta ask you, everyone wants to understand, are you and Jen getting back?"

Brad Pitt casually laughed off the question and responded simply, "Oh, my God." He then said "All right, have a good one," to the cameraman before driving off in his SUV car.

Brad Pitt's response has made many to question what exactly is going on between these two. The actor did laugh at the question but does it mean that he is actually back together with Jennifer Aniston but is not disclosing anything since his divorce is not yet finalized with Angelina Jolie?

Well, their representatives have stated in the past that there is nothing going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Brad did attend Jen's 50th birthday party but it was a one-time thing and does not indicate that they are going to get back together in a romantic way.