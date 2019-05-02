Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not in a relationship but the reports of their alleged romance surfaces on a daily basis. After Angelina Jolie's ex-husband attended Jennifer's party, there were reports that the former couple is back together. Recent reports have alleged that Brad has apparently bought $56 million mansion home for Jennifer.

As per an alleged report by New Idea, Brad Pitt has reportedly decided to gift Jennifer Aniston a mansion house worth a whopping $56 million ($79million in Australian currency). As per the alleged report, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former house is located in Beverly Hills and was on the market. When the couple decided to part ways, Jennifer reportedly stated that "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out."

According to the alleged report, Brad Pitt got in touch with the real estate agent made an offer on the property. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star even pursued the agent and told him he should have this particular home in any condition.

The said property is an 1100-square-meter and has a pad, with heated marble floors in the kitchen and a pub room with wooden floors that were imported from a 200-year-old French castle.

"When Brad and Jen split, she said losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out. She even referred to it on numerous occasions when they reunited, saying how her current Bel Air mansion never lived up to their Beverly Hills estate," the alleged source added.

But did it really happen or this is just yet another fabricated new about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's private lives? Well, it should be noted that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not finalised their divorce. To take this much of money ($56 million), Brad would have to go through their attorneys and some major publications should have reported this. At the same time, Brad and Jennifer's well-wishers are well aware of the fact that these are not dating each other.

Brad Pitt did attend Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party at her home but has no contact with her whatsoever. The acclaimed star is currently busy with his projects and spending time with his close family and friends. That being said, even Gossip Cop confirmed that Brad Pitt is not buying any property in Beverly Hills.