Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's personal lives are again going to face the wrath of time after the former will reportedly be moving to the UK with her kids to shoot for an upcoming role.

Angeline Jolie is said to make her debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe by starring in The Eternals movie. As per an alleged report by The Sun, the actress is reportedly planning to move to the filming location along with her six children. Her decision has reportedly made Brad Pitt extremely upset.

As per an alleged insider, "Ange wants to take the couple's children with her to the UK for the duration of filming. Brad has been left upset because it is going to make it more difficult to see them, given he remains permanently based in Los Angeles."

The report further contends that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt is reportedly not going to make a scene out of his former wife's decision. The insider added that for Brad, his kids are at number one priority and he will do everything in his power to see them on a regular basis.

"Brad is the dream dad and his kids take priority over everything, so he will do whatever he can to see them regularly even if they do end up spending time in London with their mother."

After living together for more than a decade, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in September 2016. Previous reports contended that the delay in finalizing the divorce happened because Brad and Angelina could not come on the same page when it came to the custody of their six children.

As of this writing, the above claims are not verified by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's reps. But it should be noted that Angelina is all geared up to play Sersi in The Eternals and to shoot the movie, she may have to visit some other place. It makes sense that her children will accompany her for the outdoor location.

Angelina Jolie's The Eternals movie is scheduled to begin filming in September and will release somewhere in mid-2020. The upcoming Marvel movie is directed by Chloe Zhao and is being written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.