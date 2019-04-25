Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly single and are now trying to move on with their respective lives. As per a recent claim, Angelina is planning to leave her entire estate of $116 million to her son Maddox and is planning to give nothing to the remaining five children of hers.

As per an alleged report by RadarOnline, Angelina Jolie has reportedly decided to remove her five children out of a huge fortune and plans to give her 17-year-old son Maddox everything she currently owns. The alleged insider revealed that Brad Pitt is apparently not happy with Angelina's sudden decision.

"Brad is in an absolute fury and fit to be tied over Angie's moves!" contends an alleged insider. "It finally seemed like they were reaching some kind of compromise with the divorce. But he's been blindsided by this mess over Maddox!"

As we all know, Brad Pitt's personal life came under the media's radar after the incident on a private plane between him, his former wife, and Maddox in September 2016. As per the alleged insider, Brad feels bad that Angelina never came forward to set the record straight about the said incident.

Another insider further stated that Angelina Jolie's son, Maddox, will reportedly take care of her production company, Jolie Pas. Jolie's company has grossed over $116 million at the box office since 2014 and is worth millions. In addition to this, the insider revealed that Maddox has always taken his mother's side ever since she decided to end the marriage with Brad Pitt. As a result of which, Angelina has reportedly "made him the head of her movie empire."

It is most likely that these reports and claims are nothing but fake news about their private lives. If these are fake news, which it most certainly is, then it won't be for the first time when bogus reports about the former couple have surfaced online. Prior to these, there were claims that Angelina is trying to win Brad back but as it turned out, those were nothing but fabricated news. Even Gossip Cop has noted that Angelina Jolie is not in her death bed and is not leaving everything to Maddox.