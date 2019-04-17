After two and a half years of divorce drama, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are extremely close to finalizing their divorce. Now that both the stars are legally single, Brad Pitt is reportedly thinking about moving on his life but after Jolie's debacle, he might not want to get married ever again.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most powerful Hollywood couples of one time. Their humanitarian work and their PDAs proved that these two are made for each other. However, everything went abyss when in September 2016, these two decided to end their decade-long affair. It took them more than two years, but Brad and Angelina are legally single again.

That being said, as per the latest report by HollywoodLife, the 55-year-old Brad Pitt has mixed thoughts when it comes to committing to another woman. At the same time, he is reportedly relieved after learning the fact that Angelina Jolie has allegedly dropped his last name.

"Brad is relieved to have his name back and feels it is another step in the healing process for him, Angie and the entire family," an alleged source revealed.

The source further contended that the long divorce battle has reportedly made Brad Pitt think about his future and how he does not wish to get married again. As per the alleged insider, the Fight Club movie star will reportedly think twice before he will ever decide to share his last name with someone.

"He [Brad Pitt] was heartbroken when his marriage ended and it makes him sad to know that she is removing his name from hers, but he feels it is the right thing to do and the kids totally understand," claims the insider.

As earlier reported, the former couple has been granted a bifurcation, which simply means that both Brad and Angelina are legally single while they sort out how they are going to divide their assets and at the same time, come on the same page when it comes to their six children.

The source further stated that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been communicating with each other and they are mainly talking about the future of their six children. The former couple does not talk their respective career or relationship per se but is totally focused on providing a healthy environment to their children.