Jennifer Aniston may have ended her marriage with Justin Theroux but it does not stop media from speculating about her private life. Justin was recently spotted kissing a young actress in New York City and now many are wondering about Jennifer Aniston's take on it. Many are speculating that Brad Pitt's former wife is reportedly heartbroken after learning the truth about her second husband.

As per RadarOnline, Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer were shooting in New York and the writer appeared to be "smitten" with her. The alleged couple was spotted in Central Park shooting False Positive. As per the report, Ilana Glazer and her movie's co-star Justin Theroux did not shy away from making out in the public place.

From the looks of the released pictures, it looks like Justin Theroux has officially moved on from Jennifer Aniston. But what about Aniston? Is she dating anyone after her divorce? Well, the simple answer is no, she is not dating anyone as far as the media reports go. There were several reports that she and Brad Pitt have reconciled their differences after her 50th birthday party. There were several bogus reports that claimed Brad and Jennifer will get married in 2019 but as it turned out, these were false news about their private lives.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had a mutual separation. Yes, the Friends alum did require a therapy after her second divorce but the Tropic Thunder movie writer called his divorce gentle yet heartbreaking.

"It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day," Theroux explained in an earlier interview. "But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of."

In addition to this, Jennifer Aniston has a very busy year ahead for herself. The acclaimed actress will star opposite Adam Sandler in Kyle Newacheck's mystery-comedy movie, Murder Mystery. The movie is set to release on Netflix.

Jennifer Aniston has another interesting project lined up for other online streaming services. For Apple TV+, Jennifer will co-star alongside Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and others in an upcoming drama series, The Morning Show. The show is best described as the hidden life of those people who help America wake up in the morning.