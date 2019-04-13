Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways two and a half years ago but the former couple has not yet finalised their divorce. As per a recent report, Angelina has had a change of heart and wants to get back with her former husband so that they can be a big family again.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were in a high profile relationship that lasted more than a decade. The couple decided to end their marriage in September 2016 and has fought over the custody of their six children for a long time. There were several reports about them coming on mutual grounds but the latest report claims that Angelina is very much keen to win back her estranged husband.

As per an alleged report by The Sun, Brad Pitt has reportedly turned down the idea of a romantic relationship with Angelina but wants a good meaningful relationship for the sake of their six children.

"Angelina has made it clear to Brad that she wants to be back in a relationship with him. She would like them to be a family again and doesn't seem capable of moving on. That's why she is making it so difficult for Brad with every detail of their divorce," a source contended.

The insider further revealed that Brad Pitt's primary goal is to be a father for his six children. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star has reportedly kept his mouth shut because he wants the best for his children

"Angelina is making it horrendous for him and drawing out the process, but it's not going to make him consider going back. He just wants it all settled — in reality, this could have been over a year ago — but she won't let go."

Right after their announcement to part ways, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have led separate lives. Both stars have focused on work and on their respective health. Many fans would want to see Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt together but if Angelina wanted to stay with Brad, she wouldn't have asked for separation in the first place. It seems like these reports of Angelina wanting to get back together with Brad Pitt are nothing but fabricated news.