Ice ice baby! Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took a dip in icy-cold water in minus 15 degrees temperature.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her taking a quick dip amidst snow-capped mountains.

In the clip, Rakul is seen wearing a blue bikini as she runs from her cabin located in the middle of snowy locale and then takes a dip in icy cold water.

Rakul captioned: "Cryo in -15 degrees anyone?"

What's cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy is a type of medical treatment that involves the use of extremely low temperatures to freeze and destroy diseased tissue. The term "cryotherapy" can also refer to the use of cold temperatures for therapeutic purposes, such as reducing inflammation, relieving pain, and promoting healing.

In the medical context, cryotherapy is typically used to treat various conditions, including skin lesions, warts, and some types of cancer. The procedure involves the application of liquid nitrogen or another cryogenic agent to the affected area, which causes the tissue to freeze and eventually die. The dead tissue is then naturally shed by the body over time.

In non-medical contexts, cryotherapy may refer to the use of cold temperatures for various health and wellness purposes. This can include whole-body cryotherapy, in which an individual is briefly exposed to extremely cold temperatures in a specialized chamber, or localized cryotherapy, in which cold is applied to specific areas of the body for therapeutic purposes.

Advocates of cryotherapy suggest that it may help with reducing inflammation, improving athletic performance, and relieving pain, among other potential benefits.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen in 'Indian 2'. She was last seen in 'Chhatriwali', a film revolving around sex education.

(With inputs from IANS)