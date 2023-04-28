Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest and talented actresses of the industry. Over the years, the diva has won hearts with her cute looks and superb acting chops. Rakul was recently seen at an awards event looking glamorous and powerful in an all black cut out gown. Needless to say, all eyes were on the actress and social media wasn't too pleased.

What social media said

"Aise kapre kyu pahen leti ki khud bhi comfortable nhi (why wear when you're not comfortable)," asked one user. "Slowly slowly sb urfi bn rhe hain (slowly everyone is becoming urfi," commented another user. "Itna bhrosa kese kr lete hai ye log apni dress par (how do they trust their dress so much)," asked a social media user.

Many irked

"Mujhe samajh nhi aata Aisi dress pehente hi kyu hai ye log jise haath se bar bar chupana padta hai ki kuch dikh na jaye (I don't understand why wear such a dress that you have to hide with hands so that nothing is seen)," another social media user commented. "Yahi log hamari desh ki Sanskriti kharab karte ja rahe h (these people are ruining our country's culture)," read one more comments.

Rakul about relationship with Jackky

Rakul Preet Singh is in a relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. While the two have made their relationship public and official, they refrain from talking about one another in the public eye.

"But we are in 2022 and if my personal life is taking something away from my professional credibility, then there is something wrong that needs to be set right. If it does affect me, then I'm going to change that because I am not a person who wants to live my life in a dual way," the De De Pyar De actress had said in an interview.