Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been painting the town red with their beautiful love story. The two met on the sets of their film and immediately hit it off. Ever since then, the duo has been inseparable. While the two have never tried to hide their relationship, the latest we hear is that the are ready to make it official sooner than you'd expect.

Yes, a report has revealed that the two are in a comfortable space in their relationship and ready to take it to the next level. Rakul and Jackky are all set to get married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2023. TOI quoted Rakul's brother saying that marriage is definitely on the cards for the two.

What the source says

It further quoted a source saying, "Shaadi 2023 mein hogi aur yeh pucca hai. Aakhir dono ko ek doosre se inteha pyaar hai aur dono shaadi mein vishwas rakhte hain (Wedding will happen in 2023. They both love each other a lot and believe in the institution of marriage)", it quoted a source saying.

Rakul and Jackky both have been quite open about their relationship. From parties to events, the duo always get spotted together. In a recent interview, Singh had elaborated on why she doesn't try to hide her relationship status.

Rakul on not hiding relationship

"Yes, that is a certain mindset that people come with: that it will take away from my work. But we are in 2022 and if my personal life is taking something away from my professional credibility, then there is something wrong that needs to be set right. If it does affect me, then I'm going to change that because I am not a person who wants to live my life in a dual way," the De De Pyar De actress recently told a website.