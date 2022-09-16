Upcoming Bollywood movie 'Thank God', directed by Indra Kumar, has been grabbing eyeballs for its portrayal of the character 'Chitragupt', who was the Hindu deity who has been assigned with the task of keeping complete records of the actions of human beings and punishing or rewarding them according to their karma. In the film, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the role of the character. And, now the film has again landed in legal hassle as it has been banned from releasing in Kuwait.

Complaint filed against makers of 'Thank God'

Recently, when the makers of released the trailer of the movie, it got mixed response. While the film managed to tickle the funny bones of a certain section of audience, some were not so happy with the film.

Did the film mock religious sentiments?

The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh showcases the story of a common man who meets 'Chitragupt' in his after life, after he meets with an accident. 'Thank God' is a social comedy that shows the mythological character in a funny 'avatar' and this didn't go down well with the audience. As a result of which, an Uttar Pradesh-based lawyer has filed a complaint against the makers of the film for hurting the religious sentiments as well as mocking the religion.

Meanwhile, though the Kuwait Censor Board has put a ban on 'Thank God', it has allowed the release of other films, including 'Chup' starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, and Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer, 'Goodbye' featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and R Madhavan starrer 'Dhoka: Round D Corner'. It has also passed the Tamil film titled 'Sinam' without any cuts.