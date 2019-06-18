While a press conference was underway in Bihar's Muzaffarpur to figure out ways to cope up with the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths in the state, the state Health Minister Mangal Pandey was so engrossed in the India and Pakistan match that he ended up asking about the latest score.

In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Mangal Pandey asked, "How many wickets have fallen till now?"

The press conference was called by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday, June 16.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the AES case has reached 126. Around 300 children are currently undergoing treatment in local hospitals.

The controversy comes at a time when Ashwini Kumar Choubey was already facing criticism over photographs that showed him sleeping in another press conference which was held to address queries in Muzaffarpur.

However, he was quoted as saying on Monday that he wasn't sleeping but was in "deep thought" over ways to bring relief to those affected by the viral disease. "I also indulge in deep thought. I was not sleeping," he said.

Opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Left, have now demanded Mangal Pandey's resignation for displaying "insensitivity" at a time when the state was facing a major threat.

"Pandey was more interested in knowing the cricket score while Harsh Vardhan was telling media persons on the plans to alleviate the situation arising from the encephalitis outbreak," RJD leader Ram Chandra Purve reportedly said.

Pandey was also shown black flags by Hindustani Awam Morcha & Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters when he visited the patients undergoing treatment for heat wave related cases in Aurangabad on Monday.