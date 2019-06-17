The Gaya District magistrate has issued an order under section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) banning all governmental or non-governmental construction work between 11 am and 4 pm in view of the heat wave related deaths in the state.

The heat wave has killed over 70 people in the state, as of Monday, with Aurangabad, Gaya and Navada being the worst-hit districts. At least 30 deaths were reported from Aurangabad, while 35 people died in Gaya and 11 in Navada.

The recent order by the DM restricts all MGNREGA labour work and any cultural programme or gathering in open spaces, between 11 am to 4 pm.

All government and government-aided schools in the state will also remain closed till June 22 in view of the scorching heat wave conditions.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for an internal meeting on Monday. Senior officials from the Health Department will be present at the meeting.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey also visited the patients undergoing treatment in Aurangabad on Monday. Black flags were shown to him by Hindustani Awam Morcha & Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters.



#WATCH Bihar: Hindustani Awam Morcha & Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters show black flags to Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey's convoy in Aurangabad. #Encephalitis pic.twitter.com/su5U1ZQ6ui — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The state is also grappling with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak that has killed around 100 children in two hospitals in Muzaffarpur, as of Monday. Deaths due to AES are being caused because of excessive heat and humidity, according to the doctors.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the state capital on Sunday to review public health measures for containment and management of the AES. He was met with protests from families of patients.