Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who will lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, has said that for him match-fixing is a bigger crime than even committing murder. The Indian legend is saying this in a soon-to-be-released docu drama based on Chennai Super Kings and his impact on the side. The docudrama will also feature plenty of other unknown stories about Dhoni.

"The biggest crime that I can commit is not a murder, it is actually match fixing," Mahendra Singh Dhoni says in the documentary, which focuses on Chennai Super Kings' fairy tale IPL comeback last year, following a two-year suspension for spot-fixing.

Chennai Super Kings scripted a spectacular comeback last season

The comeback of Chennai was nothing short of spectacular and MS Dhoni was at the helm for the season as CSK marched to clinch their third IPL title. "The team was involved, I was accused too. It was a tough phase for all of us. Fans felt that the punishment was harsh. Coming back was an emotional moment and I have always said, what doesn't kill you makes you strong," says Dhoni in the 45-second trailer of documentary 'Roar of the Lion' which will be streamed on Hotstar from March 20.

This is the first time Dhoni has commented on the controversy which hit the IPL back in 2013. In the wake of the spot-fixing scandal, both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended from the tournament for two years primarily because of the betting activities of their key officials Gurunath Meiyappan and Raj Kundra during the 2013 season. Both the officials were banned for life from being involved in any cricket matches conducted by the BCCI.

The captain himself was in rip-roaring form last season as he smacked 455 runs at an average of 75.83 and finished as the franchise's third highest run scorer. CSK will begin the defense of their IPL title against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 23 at home. Following this, he will be a part of the Indian side for the World Cup. If his current form with the bat and gloves is anything to go by, Dhoni will be a critical cog in Virat Kohli-led team gunning for the tp honours.