Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulled out a familiar trick from his bag of magical wicketkeeping to effect a run out that dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell in the third ODI between India and Australia in Ranchi. 

Glenn Maxwell was batting on 47 runs off 31 balls and was threatening to take the match away from the Indians with his destructive strokeplay when Dhoni ran him out off the last ball of the 42nd over. Kuldeep Yadav was bowling the last ball of his 9th over when Shaun Marsh slapped the ball to Ravindra Jadeja at cover and looked to steal a single. Jadeja fired in a throw which Dhoni nonchalantly redirected towards the stumps. The decision was referred to the third umpire and television replays showed the Aussie right-hander to be short of his crease. 

It was a stunning run out as Dhoni redirected the ball mid-flight without even collecting. Had he collected the ball, Maxwell may have made it home safely. Twitter naturally went crazy and hailed Dhoni's brilliance

Dhoni's run out of Maxwell completely turned the game around as Kuldeep Yadav came back in his next over to remove Marsh and then Peter Handscomb for a duck. Suddenly from two wickets down to losing three quick wickets, the initiative of the match has shifted from Australia. 

Team India sporting the special cap.Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. The Australian openers made a fantastic start as skipper Aaron Finch scored 93 and his partner Usman Khawaja scored a century. It was a special occasion for India as the team decided to pay a special tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack by wearing army camouflage caps.

"This is to pay respects to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and their families. All the players in the team have decided to donate their match fees of this particular game to the National Defence Fund." 