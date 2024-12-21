After Sonakshi Sinha lashed out at Mukesh Khanna for dragging her name and her family's name, the Shaktimaan actor has apologised. It all started when Sonakshi Sinha failed to name a question related to Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati several years ago. Ever since then, Mukesh Khanna has been taking pot shots at the actress and her family.

However, when the actor once again brought the Sinha name to put them down; the Heeramandi actress was in no mood to spare him. Sonakshi gave Khanna an earful on social media and also warned him not to drag his family's name to gain limelight ever again. Now, Luv Sinha was also asked to comment on the whole feud between Sonakshi and Mukesh.

Luv Sinha's take on the feud

However, the Sinha scion refused to add fuel to the fire. He added that everything that had to be said has already been said. Many on social media are lauding Luv for not getting instigated and putting an end to the war-of-words in a dignified manner. However, there are many who urged him to speak up and silence Mukesh Khanna.

What Sonakshi had said

"Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

"I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family," Sona hit back at the veteran actor in a strongly worded post.