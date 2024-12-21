If you are a 90s kid, you must have grown up watching Shaktimaan starring Mukesh Khanna. He was the OG superhero for generations before he went on to essay other roles.

However, the veteran actor doesn't seem to get over his aura and the fame he gained by playing Shaktimaan. It was widely reported that Ranveer Singh would be essaying the role of Shaktimaan in an upcoming film. However, Mukesh Khanna wasn't too keen on the idea and criticized the actor extensively in multiple interviews.

Mukesh Khanna is unapologetic, unbiased, and never shies away from speaking his mind. Being straightforward and vocal, the actor recently criticized Sonakshi Sinha's upbringing and Shatrughan Sinha's parenting.

Sonakshi Sinha lashed out at Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna after he criticized her lack of knowledge about the Hindu epic Ramayana. In response, Mukesh Khanna has now shared his reaction on social media, stating that he "regrets" talking about it repeatedly. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mukesh Khanna clarified his intentions and wrote:

"Dear Sonakshi, I am surprised you took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonizing you by taking your name from that incident on the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati show. But I had no malicious intent to malign you or your father, who is my senior, and with whom I share a cordial relationship."

"My only intention was to address today's generation, which is referred to as Gen-Z by elders. They have become slaves to the Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on YouTube. I used your case as an example to teach others—fathers, sons, daughters—that we have a vast and rich heritage in our culture, Sanskriti, and history, which every young person today should know and feel proud of. That's all," he added.

"And yes, I regret that I mentioned it in more than one interview of mine. Point noted. It will not be repeated. Be assured. Take care," he concluded the post.

What Happened in 2019

In 2019, Sonakshi appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where she was asked a question related to Ramayana but couldn't answer it correctly. This became a point of criticism among many. After Mukesh Khanna criticized her in one of his recent interviews, Sonakshi responded on Instagram, writing:

"Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji, I recently read a statement you made, saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly, let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who didn't know the answer to the same question. Yet, you chose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons that are quite obvious."

Host Amitabh Bachchan had also playfully teased her about her inability to answer a "simple" question on the Ramayana.

Shatrughan Sinha's Response

Shatrughan Sinha also slammed Mukesh Khanna. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "I believe someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayana. Firstly, what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things related to the Ramayana? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?"

The veteran actor defended his daughter and added, "Merely not answering a question on the Ramayana does not disqualify her from being a good Hindu. I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud of. Not answering a question on the Ramayana doesn't disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn't need a certificate of approval from anyone."

Mukesh Khanna on Akshay Kumar

In the same interview, Mukesh Khanna also criticized Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others for various reasons. Among them was Akshay Kumar, whom he accused of "laziness."

He shared an incident where he approached Akshay with a film idea. Mukesh Khanna recalled, "He's one of our most athletic performers. He's a very dedicated actor. I wanted to sign him for a film, so I went to meet him. I narrated the story, but he ultimately declined. I complimented him, but he said, 'No, sir, I'm not... Kismat nahi.' I told him he's at least being more selective about his projects. Earlier, he'd say yes to everything."

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Khanna advised Akshay to focus on action roles. He remarked, "It was his fault as an actor that he couldn't do justice to Samrat Prithviraj. Even the director admitted in an interview with me that they cut corners. I suggested to Akshay that he should choose roles that suit his image. He should play fighters on screen."

Whoever Plays Ram Must Embody Ram: Mukesh Khanna attacked Ranbir

Mukesh Khanna expressed his belief that the actor playing Ram must possess certain virtues. "What Arun Govil did with the role has become the gold standard. All I can say is that whoever plays Ram must embody Ram; he shouldn't look like Raavan. In their real life, if they are a lampat chhichhora (lewd hooligan), then it will show on screen," he asserted. "If you're playing Ram, you're not allowed to party and drink. But who am I to decide who plays Ram?" he added.