Mukesh Khanna continues to stir controversy with his unabashed statements. In an interview, the veteran actor questioned Sonakshi Sinha's upbringing and targeted Shatrughan Sinha's parenting.

'Stop being in news at expense of me and my family': Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back at Mukesh Khanna for Questioning Her Upbringing

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories to slam Mukesh Khanna, who criticized her for not answering a question related to the Ramayana correctly on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The incident, which dates back to 2019, has resurfaced once again.

Her note read: "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji... I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not correctly answer a question about the Ramayana on a show I attended many years back. Firstly, let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you chose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

She continued: "Yes, I may have blanked out that day—a human tendency—and forgotten for whom the Sanjeevani Booti was brought, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of 'forgive and forget' taught by Lord Ram himself. If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi, if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison. Not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident repeatedly to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family."

She further warned: "And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me, please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said—very respectfully—after you made distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well. Thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha."

What Did Mukesh Khanna Say?

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna addressed why reviving his iconic character Shaktimaan is crucial for today's generation. During the conversation, he criticized Sonakshi Sinha's upbringing and blamed Shatrughan Sinha's parenting for her inability to answer the Ramayana-related question.

He said: "I think kids today need the guidance of Shaktimaan more than the kids of the 1970s. The internet is sidetracking today's kids. They roam around with girlfriends and boyfriends, and eventually, they won't even remember their grandparents' names. One girl couldn't even answer for whom God Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani Booti."

When the interviewer asked if he was referring to Sonakshi Sinha, he confirmed: "Yes, and this happened despite her being the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha. Her brothers' names are Luv and Kush."

He continued: "People were angry that Sonakshi didn't know this, but I would say it's not her fault—it's her father's fault. Why didn't they teach their children this? Why did they become so modern? If I were Shaktimaan today, I would make kids sit down and teach them about Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma."