Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying Shaktimaan, is unabashed and never shies away from expressing himself. The 90s superhero Shaktimaan will be back with yet another thrilling season of the show.

Of late, Mukesh Khanna has slammed Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and Sunil Grover for their portrayal of comic-timing characters and their acting prowess.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who never minces his words and is often vocal about various things, recently took a dig at Tiger Shroff.

Mukesh Khanna on why Tiger Shroff is a misfit for the role of Shaktimaan

In a recent interview with ABP Live, Mukesh shared his thoughts on Tiger, another popular Bollywood actor. He stated, "Forgive me, but if Tiger Shroff tells a child to flush the toilet as Shaktimaan, the kid will turn around and say to him, 'Tu baith jaa (Sit down)'.

Mukesh explained, "He is still a child among children; that's his image. He doesn't have the stature that one needs to play Shaktimaan, who had a gravity not because of me, but because of the character that he is. Shaktimaan isn't a brainless brawler. He has seriousness, he is wise. He is an evolved person, for God's sake."

The actor said that Shaktimaan was never meant to be like other superheroes such as Arnold Schwarzenegger's character or Iron Man. "Shaktimaan's costume is created by combining the five elements. You can imagine the power he wields, and I don't want someone who doesn't have the required stature playing him".

Despite personal requests from Ranveer Singh, Khanna did not permit him to portray Shaktimaan

Reports have shown that the superhero television series Shaktimaan was getting a movie adaptation, and actor Ranveer Singh has been associated with the project. However, Mukesh Khanna has clarified that he does not want Ranveer to be the new Shaktimaan. Referring to Ranveer's 2022 nude photoshoot for a magazine, Mukesh had claimed that an actor with such an 'image' cannot play the superhero's role.