Every 90's kid has grown up watching Shaktimaan, which starred Mukesh Khanna. With his portrayal, he became a household name as India's OG superhero, Shaktimaan.

Since then the actor has been garnering headlines for his statements and remarks that he makes in media. Over the years, Mukesh slammed several actors for their comic timing and their acting skills. Be it Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Grover or recently Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khanna never minces his words and is often vocal about various things.

There have been reports that Ranveer Singh would be essaying the role of Shaktimaan, which would be produced by Sony. However, Mukesh wasn't happy with Ranveer Singh reprising the role.

On Monday Mukesh left everyone surprised when he announced the revival of the series. The actor speaking to ANI revealed that he will be reprising the iconic role — of Shaktimaan and his alter ego Gangadhar.

Talking about Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna stated that the iconic character was a teacher to the kids and had even inspired children to have their milk. The actor told news agency IANS, "I would like to tell you that Shaktimaan has two forms. One is an action hero, but Shaktimaan is not just an action hero. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher."

Certain historical characters are best left in their original form—unrevised and unaltered ?? — Make India Proud ?? (@ankushmahajann) November 11, 2024

Mukesh Khanna added, "I felt that in 1997, a lady came up to me and said, Mukesh ji, I am very thankful to you. I said, sister, what is the matter? She said, 'I am very thankful to you'. She said, 'My child started drinking milk because of you. He didn't drink milk. He didn't drink milk when he was beaten. Now he has milk three times. 'Shaktimaan said that if you drink milk, you will become powerful'."

The actor shared that incidents like these made him realise the importance of Shaktimaan's teaching. He said, "We started talking about small topics. More than 200 messages as Shaktimaan. So, Shaktimaan is coming. You people have been asking for 2-3 years. When will he come? Who will come? Where will he come from? Will he come or not? Everyone is lying. Everyone is telling the truth."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Mukesh Khanna, who is all set to reprise his iconic character of 'Shaktimaan', speaks about the role.



"This is a costume within me...I think personally too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me...I did well in Shatimaan because it came from… pic.twitter.com/1NdTRup83h — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

Mukesh Khanna took to his Instagram account to share a poster and announce the teaser video that gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's comeback.

"It's Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today... Its time for him to return. He returns with a Message. He returns with a Teaching. For today's generation. Welcome Him. With both hands," he wrote.

As soon as the news of Mukesh Khanna reprising the role of Shaktimann went viral, fans took to social media and slammed him. A section of netizens were of the view that instead of ruining an iconic series and character, he should let Ranveer go ahead and do it.

One user commented, "He has become a clown. Someone please give him a Rajya Sabha and save my childhood nostalgia. What a fall!"

"It's not 1990s or early 2000s anymore, people born during the time are going to watch 15 mins or one episode of it for nostalgia or status sharing. The new generation doesn't give a flying damn about it," wrote a person.

One user reacted, "Dude is stuck in the past. Someone should speak sense to him."

Another user reacted, "Certain historical characters are best left in their original form—unrevised and unaltered ."

The next one mentioned, "This looks so bad He wouldn't be able to cash on nostalgia also. The vfx is so bad."

The fourth one wrote, "They would have let Ranveer Singh do it."

The Shaktimaan series aired in 1997 on Doordarshan and ran for more than 450 episodes.