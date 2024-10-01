Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his portrayal of Shaktimaan never minces his word and is vocal about current affairs. The actor often shares two cents and has an opinion about every trending topic.

Recently, Mukesh Khanna shared that he wasn't very impressed and disliked Ranveer's bold photoshoot for a magazine. Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh said, "Ranveer told me that he was wearing underpants during the bold photoshoot and had fired his promotional team. I believed him, but later, when I looked back, I remembered his statement to the media, where he said he was comfortable with it. I recall giving a statement, 'You may be comfortable, but we aren't.'

Additionally, Khanna also slammed Deepika Padukone, Singh's wife, for extending support to him and not objecting to her husband's photoshoot. He added, "His wife was also comfortable, according to a statement they gave to the media. She also didn't object. Every wife would object. Don't be so advanced."

Mukesh also revealed that Ranveer approached him to convince him to let him reprise the role of Shaktimaan.

Netizens slammed Mukesh Khanna for his statements.

A user wrote, "His ego will destroy him."

Another mentioned, "Omg he is so full of himself. He is such a show-off. He has such a superiority complex. I think he needs to take out his dark glasses and see the world.."

In the early 90's Mukesh Khanna ruled Indian television as the superhero, Shaktimaan, for several years.