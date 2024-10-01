IFA Awards 2024 kickstarted with IIFA Utsavam on September 27. The star-studded affair was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood stars among up their glam quotient, looking ethereal. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the ceremony with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo made a head-turning appearance, as they opted for a long overcoat and loose pants.

Aishwarya looked resplendent in a black Manish Malhotra outfit, while Aaradhya wore a white overcoat and jeggings with black boots.

'What is wrong with her accent?': Netizens troll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she holds daughter Aaradhya's hand; talks about motherhood and rulebook

They were seen holding hands as they made their way to the green carpet and photo ops. Aishwarya was seen posing and giving bytes to reporters and also clicked selfies with fans. One media person asked Aishwarya about motherhood and asked the actor to give tips on being a mother, Aishwarya told the reporter, "Listen, you are a mother, and you know best. We are all human beings, we are not gonna sit and advise each other, or share. There is no notebook or rulebook we're all born with. So you do you, and you are incredible with your daughter. Blessings and love."

Aishwarya's answer was lauded by one and all, however, a section of netizens trolled her for her accent and were of the view that there was a drastic change in her dialect.

A user wrote, "She is so fake. String a sentence properly."

Another user said, "She says so many words without saying anything remotely interesting or insightful."

Aishwarya Rai won the Best Actress award for her film Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is frequently accompanied by daughter Aaradhya at public events. Aaradhya recently joined Aishwarya at the Paris Fashion Week. She also cheered for her mom at the recently held SIIMA Awards.