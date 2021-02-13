World Radio Day is celebrated annually on February 13 to recognize radio as a method for teaching individuals, transporting data and promoting the opportunity of expression across global cultures.

Today the world is celebrating World Radio Day. On the occasion of World Radio Day, Twitterati extended their greetings to all radio lovers and to those working in the industry.

Significance

The day is observed every year on February 13 to raise greater awareness among the public and the media of the importance of radio and to encourage decision-makers to establish and provide access to information through radio.

The theme of this year's World Radio Day is 'Radio and Diversity'. It brings the focus on diversity, linguistic tolerance and plurilingualism.

Twitter celebrates Radio Day

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has extended his best wishes to people on World Radio Day. In a tweet, he said, "Today the world is celebrating #radioday. Radio has become an integral part of life. Now you can listen to the radio on the phone too. Radio is the only support in a remote village, farm or forest. Radio has become more popular due to 'Mann Ki Baat' programme."

PM Narendra Modi tweeted: "Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat."

On January 14, 2013, the UN General Assembly formally endorsed UNESCO's proclamation of World Radio Day. During its 67th session, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming 13th of February as World Radio Day.

UNESCO tweeted: "13 February is #WorldRadioDay! Let's celebrate today the power of radio to promote diversity in all its forms!"

"It's the #WorldRadioDay today. The advent of a transistor enriched our lives as we grew up. It's been a constant companion since then for news, views and music. The Coming in of FMs gives innumerable choices. Enjoy...," Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi tweeted.

BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi wrote, "Greetings on the occasion of #WorldRadioDay. It is one of the most powerful medium of communication. Whether it be listening to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's Mann ki Baat or any other thing "Radio" plays a key role in communicating and connecting."

A user wrote, "Happy World Radio Day to all! Today is all about celebrating radio and the power that it has of connecting people across the world. #HappyWorldRadioDay #WorldRadioDay."

A post read, "No matter what your age is, no matter where you live, you can always connect with the outside world with radio. Happy World Radio Day to everyone."

(With inputs from IANS)