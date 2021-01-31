Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Mann Ki Baat address of 2021 highlighted the farmers' protest, India's vaccination drive and Republic Day violence at Red Fort insulted the national flag and saddened the nation.
Addressing the country through his first 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme this year, the Prime Minister said the incident occurred days after when the country celebrated Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu festivals as well as the Indian cricket team's victory on Australia and the celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'.
Highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
In his first remarks on the violence and vandalism on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was sad to "see the insult to the Tricolour".
- PM Narendra Modi says, "We are not only running the world's biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens. India has vaccinated 30 lakh, corona warriors, in 15 days."
- PM Narendra Modi says, "A few days back four Indian women pilots commanded a direct flight from San Fransisco in the US to Bengaluru. The flight, covering a distance of over 10,000 km, brought over 225 people to India. Be it any field, the participation of the nation's women is continuously increasing."
- "I call upon all the countrymen and especially our young friends, to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with it & write books about tales of valour during freedom struggle from their areas. Now that India is going to celebrate 75 years of its independence, your writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement."
- PM Modi talks of how he gets to interact with citizens and learn from them.
- "You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines."
- PM Modi speaks of Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro thanking India for sending Covid-19 vaccine doses to Brazil and how he thanked India while referring to Ramayana and calling the vaccines 'Sanjeevni Booti'.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Team India's feat in Australia and says, "This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring."
- PM Modi says, "The country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on the 26th January in Delhi. We have to infuse times to come with new hope. Last year, we displayed exemplary patience & courage. This year too, we have to work hard to attain our resolves"
- PM Modi starts his monthly address. This is the first Mann Ki Baat address of 2021.
- The Prime Minister later wished those who were awarded Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.