Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Mann Ki Baat address of 2021 highlighted the farmers' protest, India's vaccination drive and Republic Day violence at Red Fort insulted the national flag and saddened the nation.

This was the first 'Mann Ki Baat' address that came after the violence during the farmers' protest on Republic Day in Delhi when a group of farmers stormed the Red Fort and resulted in one death along with several injuries.

Addressing the country through his first 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme this year, the Prime Minister said the incident occurred days after when the country celebrated Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu festivals as well as the Indian cricket team's victory on Australia and the celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'.

Highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

In his first remarks on the violence and vandalism on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was sad to "see the insult to the Tricolour".