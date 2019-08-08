Urvashi Rautela has always been active on Instagram, posting pictures and videos for her fans. The actress recently posted a video on social media showing her followers what she really does inside a restroom.

Urvashi posted a video with a caption that read, "what we really do in the restroom". While one might get some weird thoughts in mind reading the caption, the video actually only shows Urvashi walking down the corridor like she walks on a ramp.

Wearing a shiny red gown, Urvashi looks ravishing as she shows her modelling skills with a peppy music in background. Looks like the diva is so passionate about her work that she practices ramp walking even inside restroom.

Recently, Urvashi expressed disappointment at reports floating around that claim her affair with cricketer Hardik Pandya. In an Instagram story, the Great Grand Masti actress requested YouTube channels not to upload "such ridiculous" videos as it disturbs her and her family.

Apart from Hardik, she is often linked up with singer Guru Randhawa, who also had earlier expressed astonishment at such baseless rumours.