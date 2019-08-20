Madhumitha's shocking termination from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has remained unanswered as the actress has stayed away from speaking about the issue with the media. Her eviction was announced on the episode aired on Saturday, August 17.

What do we know about the incident so far?

Madhumitha apparently injured herself by cutting her wrist and a bandage clearly indicated that she had indulged in a self-harming act. Kamal Haasan, on stage in the weekend episode, expressed his disappointment over her behaviour by stating that she was being terminated for breaking a rule of the show. However, neither the host nor the channel revealed what triggered her to injure herself.

Rumour mills work overtime



After Vijay TV released the first teaser from the show, the many rumours around her eviction started doing rounds on social media sites. Unconfirmed reports started emerging that Madhumitha, who had a series of a verbal duel with the boys' gang comprising of Sandy, Kavin, Tharshan, Mugen and Losliya, was bullied non-stop by them, thereby making her lose mental stability. It was said that she tried to commit suicide.

Another set of speculations claimed that Madhumitha had a war-of-words with Sherin over Cauvery water issue. All the inmates, except for Cheran and Kasturi, united to corner her.

Danny breaks his silence

Although Madhumitha has refused to speak, former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Daniel Anne Pope aka Danny, who shares a good friendship with her, has said in an interview that he has met her and the actress is healthy. According to him, the 41-year old cannot speak about the incident as per her agreement with the channel.

He says that Madhumitha might have to face the legal consequence if she opens up about the incident without the prior approval from the channel. The actress is yet to get her payment from Vijay TV.

Danny has said that Madhumitha had refused to reveal what transpired her to take such a decision. He hinted that she had gone through a lot of mental stress. He also claimed that except for Kasturi none of the inmates came to her rescue despite knowing that she was injured.