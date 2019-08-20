Wild-card entrant Kasturi Shankar, as expected, has got maximum votes for eviction from the inmates during the nomination process in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 episode, aired on Monday, 19 August. Apart from her, Cheran, Sandy and Tharshan are in the danger zone in the week 9 in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Six of nine contestants suggested Kasturi's name. Except for Cheran, all the men inside the house want her to be out of the Vijay TV's reality show.

Cheran got five votes from the inmates. What took the audience by surprise is Losliya too took his name despite sharing daughterly bonding with him and sorting out all the issues in the episode aired on Sunday, 18 August in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

For the first time in 9 weeks, Sandy has been nominated for eviction. Three inmates took his name, while Tharshan got two votes. Kavin and Mugen narrowly escaped by getting just one vote each.

As Vanitha Vijayakumar is the wild-card entrant who entered the house last week, the contestants were told not to take her name during the nomination. Who do you think will be evicted from the house this week? Vote

Here is how the contestants cast their votes: Vanitha: Sandy and Tharshan

Kasturi: Kavin and Sandy

Kavin: Cheran and Kasturi

Mugen: Cheran and Kasturi

Cheran: Sandy and Tharshan

Losliya: Kasturi and Cheran

Sherin: Mugen and Kasturi

Tharshan: Kasturi and Cheran

Sandy: Cheran and Kasturi

How to save your favourite contestant? Save your favourite contestants in six simple steps

1 – Download the Hot star app on your android phone.

2 – Login to the page using your e-mail account, phone number or any social media account.

3 – Click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 – Click on the 'Vote' button

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 50 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

Alternate Way to Cast Your Vote

Viewers can cast their votes through the phone. Each contestant is allotted a number and people can give 10 miss calls from one number in a week. Check out the numbers to save your favourite participants in Kamal Haasan-hosted show: