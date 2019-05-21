Milkshaking is the latest trend to take over Europe, especially the United Kingdom, with people throwing diary-based products on far-right politicians and those who propagate hate speech.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage was the most recent victim of milkshaking. Recently, he was campaigning in Newcastle when he was hit with a banana and salted caramel shake by a 32-year-old man, reports Washington Post. Other victims of milkshaking were former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson and UKIP election candidate Carl Benjamin.

Carl Benjamin was heavily criticised for his tweet that "he wouldn't even rape" Jess Philips, a Labour lawmaker. Benjamin has been milkshaked four times this past month while Robinson was milkshaked twice in two days in May.

This incident prompted the hashtag #Milkshake to trend on social media in the UK and the second trending hashtag was the name of the person who threw the milkshake, Paul Crowther. Apparently, he did not regret what he did and was heard saying, "I was quite looking forward to it, but I think it went on a better purpose."

He was in handcuffs when he said this. Crowther added, "It's a right of protest against people like him. The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front."

One of the reasons why Farage got milkshaked was his tweet which read, "Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible. For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers' consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this."

The report states that milkshakes are used to throw at politicians since people carrying milkshakes are not suspected and can blend in quite easily.