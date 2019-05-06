For Liverpool, this has been a memorable season and one of the main man, Virgil van Dijk has a lot to do with the consistency on show. According to Jamie Redknapp, he has become a 'leader' and has and "completely transformed" a side now capable of challenging for Premier League and Champions League honours.

Ever since his arrival, the Dutch man has been a rock in defence and has already placed a crucial role when the Reds galloped away to a European final in the 2017-18 campaign.

He was snapped up by Liverpool for a record-breaking £75 million ($98m) as Jurgen Klopp had made sure he gets him to plug his defence which had become very problematic. The Netherlands international has already made his presence felt and has won the 2019 PFA Player of the Year award.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Liverpool

"There was one moment during Liverpool's victory over Newcastle that captured the impact Virgil van Dijk has had on Jurgen Klopp's team. With Xherdan Shaqiri and Trent Alexander-Arnold standing over a free-kick, Van Dijk urged the Swiss midfielder to take it. The result? Shaqiri crossed for Divock Origi to head in the winner that keeps Liverpool's title bid alive," Redknapp further added.

As the title race heats up, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Liverpool as he conceded that Klopp's side was the best side he has had to face.

"In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides," Guardiola told The Telegraph. "There are two that were, 'Wow'. One is Barcelona with Luis Enrique, with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez up front.

"The other is this Liverpool. I think they're the best two sides I've faced as a manager. That's why, arriving at this stage... after 100 points (last season), is the most satisfaction I've had as a manager," he further added.

After a wait of 29 years, Klopp's side is gunning for a Premier League trophy, but they are reliant on Manchester City. The road is not as cosy in Champions League as they suffered a 3-0 rout at the hands of Barcelona and need to play out of their skins to salvage something in the next round at Anfield.

"There is no need to dwell too long on the last game, and in any case we did some really good stuff in Barcelona. The result might not have been the one we wanted but the performance was good. We didn't have to give the players a hug or anything like that; we can still have positive thoughts about the game," Klopp said before the next-round match.