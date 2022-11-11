Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will remain a hot topic for days to come as visitors of the swanky new Terminal 2 will be dazzled by the stunning infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the airport's "Garden Terminal", and shared his excitement in its opening.

"Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will add capacity and further convenience. It is a part of our efforts aimed at providing top class infrastructure to our urban centres. The Terminal is beautiful and passenger friendly! Glad to have inaugurated it," PM Modi said in a tweet, sharing photos of his tour of the new airport terminal.

Early reactions to the Terminal 2 pictures have been in all praise.

"The new Bangalore Airport is not just the best one in India, but the best in the world. To my friend @HariMarar (bial ceo) you have outdone yourself, your vision and dedication to this city we all love and call home has made all of us so proud," Nikhil Kamath tweeted.

Calling Terminal 2 a new landmark, Piyush Goyal lauded the inauguration.

The new airport also sets the new standard for being India's greenest and most modern airport terminal. Sharing a video of the new terminal, MP Tejasvi Surya said the Phase-1 of T2 can accommodate over 25 million passengers annually.

BIAL Terminal 2 — It's all in the details

The Kempegowda International Airport's new terminal (T2) is a remarkable project, which is a fitting testament to the startup capital of India. With its new world-class infrastructure, the new airport is easily the best in India and shares a global top rank as well.

"With the launch of T2, we have expanded our capacity to cater to additional 25 million passengers every year. What makes T2 more special is not just its scale and size, but also the fact that it's inspired by Bengaluru city. Built as a terminal in a garden, T2 reflects all that Bengaluru stands for - a green, modern, innovative, sustainable, and culturally rich city. Over the last 14 years, BLR Airport has evolved as the Gateway to South India and with this next phase of expansion, it aims to position the airport as the new Gateway to India," Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said.

The stunning pictures and videos of the KIAL Terminal 2 that have gone viral on social media don't fully justify the actual beauty the new airport beholds. Surely, no stone has been left unturned in making the Bengaluru International Airport's new terminal class apart.

In fact, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is already an award-winning airport. It has won two major accolades at the Wings India Awards 2022 — 'Best Airport' under the General Category, and 'Aviation Innovation' Award. This recognition is one of the industry's most recognised accolades, and is awarded following an assessment of customer service, facilities and innovations.

Besides, Bengaluru airport was recently conferred with the 'Voice of the Customer' recognition from Airports Council International (ACI), and as a testament to its commitment to provide superior airport experience, the airport was recently recognised by the Confederation of Indian Industry with the Customer Obsession Award.

The Terminal adds another feather to the hat.

Take a look at the facts about the Phase-1 Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport, which prove it is the best in India: