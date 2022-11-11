Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Terminal 2 of the KempeGowda International airport in Bengaluru. The terminal is built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore to cater to additional 2.5 crore passengers annually.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and others were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister took a tour of the swanky Terminal 2, billed as garden terminal.

PM Modi received a rousing welcome in Bengaluru as he stopped his cavalcade to waive at the crowd gathered to see him. The Prime Minister also addressed a large crowd in Bengaluru on Friday.

Other inaugurations

He also flagged off the Vande Bharat express train and Bharat Gourav Kashi Darshan train.

Vande Bharat express train travels at a speed of 160 km per hour and can pick up the speed of 100 km per hour within 52 seconds.

After flagging off trains at the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic, the Prime Minister alighted from his vehicle and walked towards the huge crowd and waved at them.

"The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance 'Ease of Living.' Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru," PM Modi said.

Later, he unveiled the 108-foot-tall Kempegowda statue built on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport. It has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda towards development of the city.

The project comprising the Kempegowda statue and a 23-acre theme park has been built at a cost of around Rs 84 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)