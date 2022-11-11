PM Modi gets rousing welcome in Bluru; inaugurates KIALs T2 Close
PM Modi gets rousing welcome in B'luru; inaugurates KIAL's T2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Terminal 2 of the KempeGowda International airport in Bengaluru. The terminal is built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore to cater to additional 2.5 crore passengers annually.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and others were present on the occasion.

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport

The Prime Minister took a tour of the swanky Terminal 2, billed as garden terminal.

  KIAL T2
    KIAL T2
  KIAL T2
  KIAL T2
    KIAL T2
  KIAL T2
  KIAL T2
  KIAL T2
  KIAL T2
  KIAL T2
  KIAL T2

PM Modi received a rousing welcome in Bengaluru as he stopped his cavalcade to waive at the crowd gathered to see him. The Prime Minister also addressed a large crowd in Bengaluru on Friday.

PM Modi in Bengaluru
PM Modi in Bengaluru

Other inaugurations

He also flagged off the Vande Bharat express train and Bharat Gourav Kashi Darshan train.

Vande Bharat express train travels at a speed of 160 km per hour and can pick up the speed of 100 km per hour within 52 seconds.


  The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance 'Ease of Living.' Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru.
    The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities.
  
    
  
    

After flagging off trains at the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic, the Prime Minister alighted from his vehicle and walked towards the huge crowd and waved at them.

"The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance 'Ease of Living.' Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru," PM Modi said.

Later, he unveiled the 108-foot-tall Kempegowda statue built on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport. It has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda towards development of the city.


  PM Modi unveils 108-feet tall 'Statue of Prosperity' in B'luru
    PM Modi unveils 108-feet tall 'Statue of Prosperity' in B'luru
  Kempegowda statue
    The 'Statue of Prosperity', a 108-feet tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of the Bengaluru International Airport.
  
    PM Modi unveils 108-feet tall 'Statue of Prosperity' in B'luru

The project comprising the Kempegowda statue and a 23-acre theme park has been built at a cost of around Rs 84 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)

