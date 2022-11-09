Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane 6E-2131 aborts take off as engine catches fire, passengers safe Close
Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane '6E-2131' aborts take off as engine catches fire, passengers safe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on November 11. The new swanky terminal at Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

PM Modi shared photos of the new terminal and said: "This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce. I am glad that the terminal building accords topmost importance to sustainability."

With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore.

Take a look at the new Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport:

KIAL T2
KIAL T2IANS
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2
KIAL T2

Fascinating facts about KIAL T2

  1. Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport is a tribute to the "Garden city of Bengaluru"
  2. The experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden"
  3. Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens
  4. All gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology
  5. The new swanky terminal has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore
  6. All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor
  7. There's a lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it
  8. There's multi-modal transport hub, including Namma Metro
  9. The new terminal has solar panels on roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas
Also Read