Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on November 11. The new swanky terminal at Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.
PM Modi shared photos of the new terminal and said: "This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce. I am glad that the terminal building accords topmost importance to sustainability."
With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore.
Take a look at the new Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport:
Fascinating facts about KIAL T2
- Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport is a tribute to the "Garden city of Bengaluru"
- The experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden"
- Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens
- All gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology
- All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor
- There's a lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it
- There's multi-modal transport hub, including Namma Metro
- The new terminal has solar panels on roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas