Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on November 11. The new swanky terminal at Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

PM Modi shared photos of the new terminal and said: "This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce. I am glad that the terminal building accords topmost importance to sustainability."

With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore.

Take a look at the new Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport:

Fascinating facts about KIAL T2