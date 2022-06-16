The expansion of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) gathered a lot of attention ever since the new terminal's work started. Domestic and international travellers were eager to see the new terminal, which is touted to be state-of-the-art with amenities matching international standards. The wait for the much-anticipated Terminal 2 of Bengaluru international airport is finally over.

It is now reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in the first week of October this year. The inauguration will be for the first phase of the upcoming terminal, whereas the second phase of the T2 will be at a much later date.

Citing airport sources, the New Indian Express reported that BIAL requested PM Modi to inaugurate the airport's new terminal, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 13,000. The new terminal will boost KIA's passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually.

Phase-1 of the terminal is being built in an area of 255,000 sq.m. The phase-2 of Terminal 2 with a built-up area of 450,000 sq m, upon completion, will allow an additional 20 million passengers annually.

The new terminal will have a total built-up area of 2.54 lakh sq.m. All arrivals will be planned on the ground floor while departures will be done on the first floor. There will be state-of-the-art amenities such as a large lagoon surrounded by a big outdoor garden, a multi-national transport hub, Namma Metro service, solar panelling on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways, and green seating areas.

Every passageway in the new terminal will connect travellers with nature. Everything from the entrance to the concourse, and from the arrival gate to baggage claim, all main indoor spaces will have views of the forest belt. The new runway will be the first in India to have green corridors around it. Around 5,500 more plants and trees will be moved once T2 starts functioning. The new terminal aims to be among the world's greenest, hence earning it the title of "garden airport."

KIA - one of India's finest airports

The Kempegowda International Airport is already the country's third-largest airport, which had recorded 33 million passengers before the COVID pandemic in 2020. The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has won two major accolades at the Wings India Awards 2022. The airport has been adjudged the 'Best Airport' under the General Category, and also won the 'Aviation Innovation' Award. This recognition is one of the industry's most recognised accolades and is awarded following an assessment of customer service, facilities and innovations.