Arjun Rampal, who is in a happy space parenting his seven-month-old son Arik with girlfriend Gabriella, it was in November last year that the Rock On actor and Mehr Jesia officially ended their 20 years of marriage.

However, there was a time when Arjun was linked to Sussanne Khan although the duo on different occasions had refuted to the dating reports. The reports was said to had had allegedly affected Mehr's friendship with Sussanne as well.

While reports were doing the rounds then regarding the rift between the married couple because of Arjun's closeness with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne, an incident in 2014 had left fans shocked when Mehr was spotted walking out of a party alone covering her face while probably shedding a few tears.

The party was hosted by Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor at his residence in Bandra and was attended by several Bollywood biggies including Arjun, Mehr and Sussanne.

"Arjun, Mehr, Sussane and the others were having fun at the party and then Mehr left early. She was talking on the phone while stepping out of the building and she was hiding her face from the photographers. After about an hour and half, Arjun left the party and Sussane walked out after that," a source had told Mid-Day.

While, the actual reason behind Mehr leaving the venue in the middle of the bash remained a mystery, it turned out to be all well between the trio, as they were spotted having dinner at a restaurant later the same night.

Arjun and Gabriella

Arjun and Gabriella met for the first time during an IPL after-party, which Arjun and Mehr's company organised. The duo soon hit-it-off and it took no time for their friendship to bloom into love.

In April last year, Arjun had announced the pregnancy news on Instagram after keeping it under wraps for six months. And not just their friends but even Mehr was unaware about Gabriella's pregnancy. However, she took the news sportingly and came to terms that Arjun has moved on from their bitter separation. And only after Gabriella's pregnancy, Arjun and Mehr had filed for a divorce.

Check out Mehr's picture leaving party: