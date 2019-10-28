National carrier Air India has painted its tail wing with the Sikh symbol (Ik Onkar) on one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner to mark the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The decision to display the Ek Onkar symbol was taken by the airline management.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday (October 28) tweeted pictures of the aircraft. "Heartwarming to see Ik Onkar' painted on the tail of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of the historic celebrations on the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," tweeted Amarinder Singh.

However, Air India's move to go ahead with the "Ik Onkar" symbol was not well-received by many. "This is a very controversial decision. Tomorrow, Muslims may demand for displaying their symbols. In a secular country such steps should be avoided," a government official told news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal welcomed Air India's decision.

"Delighted that @airindiain is celebrating the #550th ParkashPurab of Guru Nanak Dev ji by painting Ek Onkar symbol on its aircraft. It represents the fundamental teaching of Sikhism that "God is one". The entire #Sikh community is proud of this humble tribute," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, national carrier Air India had paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by painting his image on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

What is Ik Onkar?

Ek Onkar means "God is One". It is the symbol that represents the one supreme reality and is a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy. The symbol is an emblem of the Sikh religion and is found on Sikh temples all across the globe.

