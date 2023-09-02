Suhana Khan, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor are now the face of beauty brand – Tira. The three actresses attended the beauty brand launch event recently and made heads turn with their glamour and style quotient. While Kareena looked like a glam doll in black strapless gown with dramatic makeup, Kiara Advani kept it simple in pastel green coloured outfit.

Suhana looked ravishing in red

Suhana Khan made heads turn with her body hugging red gown and minimal makeup. All set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Suhana posed for the paparazzi and even engaged in a bit of a chit chat. While we loved how Suhana carried herself throughout the event with grace and confidence, a section on social media is not happy with the young gun being promoted as a brand ambassador.

Gets trolled

"What has Suhana done to stand next to Kareena, Kiara?" asked one user. "Her only achievement is being SRK daughter," another user wrote. "Sorry to say but only papa ki pari nothing else. She is not for Bollywood," wrote another user. "She looks nervous... But pretty," one more social media user commented. "New nepo baby karan johar ki new beti alia bhatt 2.0," another one of the social media user wrote.

However, there were many who even praised Suhana. "How nicely she carries herself with the experienced," a user wrote. "She is the only one who looks comfortable," another user wrote. "She is going to make it big," were some more comments on the pictures and videos doing the rounds. Talking about what beauty and the brand means to her, Suhana said that to her its all about "being oneself" and being comfortable in one's skin.