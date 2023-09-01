Bollywood's glamorous divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan attended a beauty brand event in Mumbai on Thursday night. Actors Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who have worked together in Good Newwz greeted each other as they posed for paparazzi. While Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter too was all smiles as she posed. However, netizens thought that she was nervous during the brand event. All the three B'town actors had put their fashion foot forward.

Who wore what

Kareena looked stunning in a strapless black gown. Suhana Khan opted for a red strapless gown with a side slit for the evening. Kiara wore a pastel green halter top and palazzos in silk.

During the photo-ops, Kareena and Kiara were seen bonding and laughing and smiling at the paparazzi. However, it was Suhana who felt left out as Kareena and Kiara didn't interact with her much.

Kareena Kapoor ignores Suhana Khan

Netizens noticed changes in Kareena's body language and were of the view that Bebo was ignoring Suhana.

After the event, Kareena made an exit from the party sitting in the buggy car with other guests. The actor was seen wearing her black gown and was engrossed in her phone when paparazzi clicked her. She was seemingly going to her room. Bebo ditched walking and chose to take the buggy car to reach her hotel.

Soon after another video showed, Kareena changing her clothes and again sitting in the buggy car.

Netizens were left unimpressed with Kareena's gesture, and most of them pointed out that she has gained weight, some said that she is throwing an unnecessary attitude by not walking. A section of netizens thought she was pregnant and therefore she was not walking.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed her bulging stomach and came to the confusion that she is pregnant therefore she was hiding her pregnancy.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Look at that attitude I don't know why people just don't ignore these impotent people."

Another mentioned, "Is Kareena pregnant again??

Ahead of the event, Kareena shared stunning pictures of herself wearing the black gown on her Instagram.

She wrote, "I'm ready for tonite @tirabeauty."