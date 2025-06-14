It is not new for Swara Bhasker to fall prey to troll attack. Ever since her wedding, the 'Raanjhana' actress has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and negativity. Just like it happens with majority of women, Bhasker did gain a considerable amount of weight post her daughter's birth. However, social media never truly empathized or chose to accept it.

Swara gets trolled

As Swara attended an event in Mumbai recently, she was again put through a lot of body shaming. The 'Anarkali of Aarah' actress looked fabulous in a black lace jumpsuit which she teamed up with a pink blazer. Swara's powerful and stylish look got overshadowed by the trolls fat-shaming her.

"What has happened to her?" asked a user. "1 kg of makeup right there," another user claimed. "Better than attending fitness trainers wedding reception, would be to meet him every day at the gym .....sorry we're all in the same boat," a social media user wrote. "She was better when she used to act, look at her now," another social media user commented.

Comment like "who is she", "where is her burqa" were also seen on the video. This isn't the first time that Swara has been body shamed.

Swara hits back

When a popular news outlet claimed that she was not getting any work due to her weight gain, Swara had lashed out at the publication publicly.

"For those who cannot read the Devanagari script... this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it's news-worthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago put on weight! Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses? #bodyshamer," she had written.